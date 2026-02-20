Flat Out Friday returns to Fiserv Forum for 10th anniversary celebration

Flat Out Friday is part race, part rock show and part circus. Riders from the ages of six to 79 years old come from across the country to compete in the largest and most distinguished indoor flat track race in the country. Racer Yvette Sanchez joins FOX6 WakeUp from Fiserv Forum.

Flat Out Friday, presented by Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Company, returns to Fiserv Forum on Friday, Feb. 20, for its 10-year anniversary celebration. Tickets for the fierce competition are on sale now at www.fiservforum.com .