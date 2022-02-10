Fisherman catches 33-pound squid in Hawaii setting internet on fire

A fisherman in Hawaii has caught a 33-pound squid, setting the internet on fire.

Nikko Eterovich, a commercial fisherman in Hilo Harbor, caught the diamond squid on Feb. 1, according to TV station KHON2.

He said it was the biggest squid he has ever caught. The last one he caught, he told the station, was 13 pounds.

He also said the squid's weight broke the Hawaii state record.

It was 4.8 feet long and 2.1 feet across.

The average squid is half that long.

Eterovich sold the squid to a local fish market.

Pictures of the squid were shared to Facebook.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.