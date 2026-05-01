Fisher House on Milwaukee VA campus celebrates 10 years

The Brief The Milwaukee VA Fisher House held an open house on May 1 to celebrate 10 years of providing a "home away from home" for military families. Since opening in 2016, the 16-room facility has hosted over 7,800 guests and provided more than 21,200 nights of free lodging. The 13,000-square-foot home offers private guest suites and essential services at no cost to families of veterans receiving medical treatment.



The Fisher House on the Milwaukee VA campus celebrated on Friday, May 1, its 10-year anniversary with an open house.

Celebrating 10 years of service

What we know:

A news release says the Milwaukee VA Fisher House opened its doors on April 23, 2016, as a "home away from home" for families of veteran and active-duty military patients who are hospitalized and/or undergoing treatment at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

Fisher House, Milwaukee

Since its opening, the house has seen more than 7,800 guests and provided more than 21,200 nights of lodging.

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The Milwaukee VA Fisher House is one of more than 100 currently operational houses throughout the country and in Europe. It is available free of charge to families of veterans being treated at VA medical centers or in VA-approved community care facilities.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Fisher House is a two-story, 13,000-square-foot home which offers 16 spacious guest rooms, each with a private bathroom with walk-in shower. Each room has a TV, DVD player, alarm clock, hair dryer, internet connection and telephone for local calls.