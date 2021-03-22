Firefighters go door-to-door, check homes for working smoke alarms

Milwaukee firefighters are going door-to-door on Monday, March 22 -- checking smoke detectors after a fatal fire near 15th and Oklahoma over the weekend.

It was a devastating fire on Saturday morning. Investigators say it took 14 minutes to find the man trapped inside -- because the basement, first floor and second floor were filled with items. Firefighters described it as a hoarding situation.

25-year-old Rafael Gonzalez was found dead inside the home.

In an interview with FOX6 News on Sunday, Gonzales' mother said her son had special needs -- and was found under a stuffed animal. Family members dispute the notion this was a hoarder situation. They say the family was in the process of moving and planned to throw a lot of stuff out.

Rafael Gonzalez

Investigators said there were no working smoke alarms inside the home. On Monday, they went door-to-door -- checking smoke alarms in the neighborhood -- and installing new ones if necessary.

Gonzalez's family is now raising money to cover funeral expenses.