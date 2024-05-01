Fights break out, firecrackers thrown at pro-Palestine tents at UCLA

Multiple brawls broke out and firecrackers exploded at UCLA, all happening right outside the makeshift gates of the pro-Palestine encampments in Westwood.

FOX 11's newscast captured the moments where the fights broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday. At one point, someone tossed a firecracker at the encampment site.

The brawls happened in short spurts several times over the course of the overnight hours. It is worth nothing that for nearly three hours, there were no signs of the Los Angeles Police Department or UC schools' campus cops jumping in to confront the people fighting and causing the disturbance at UCLA.

Around midnight, UC schools' police department formally requested help from the Los Angeles Police Department. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass – who was in Washington D.C. at the time of the campus chaos – would confirm at 1:47 a.m. PT Wednesday that the Los Angeles Police Department have arrived at UCLA.

LAPD announced on social media echoing Bass' announcement at 2 a.m. PT Wednesday.

As chaos ensued just feet away from them, members of a private security firm – not to be confused with LAPD officers or UC schools' campus police – stood still.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials have not released any numbers of injuries or arrests linked to the late-night violence in Westwood.

FOX 11's crew on scene got a whiff of pepper spray, causing them to briefly lose their voice mid-newscast.

FOX 11's crew on the scene suspects the groups of people fighting and causing trouble outside the encampment site may have nothing to do with pro-Palestine and pro-Israel belief. Our crews on scene reported the violent suspects are likely agitators, not demonstrators.

Bass took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her reaction from afar.

"The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," Bass wrote on X. "LAPD has arrived on campus."

The LA Mayor's confirmation of LAPD's arrival comes nearly three hours after chaos first unfolded on campus late Tuesday night.

UCLA's Strategic Communications office issued the following statement:

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support. The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end."