Fire reignites at Washington County home; $700K in damage

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a residential fire Friday morning, June 17 on Town Line Road in the Town of Polk. The call came in around 12:15 a.m.

This residence was the same home that sustained damage due to a fire in the late evening hours of Wednesday, June 15th 2022. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received multiple calls on the fire within the period of only a few minutes. The first caller reported observing both flames and smoke coming from the residence.



Upon the arrival of the first responding deputy, the residence was fully engulfed in flames. Due to the intensity of the fire, deputies were unable to get close to the residence to check for occupants. It was later confirmed that the home was unoccupied as contact was made with the homeowners via phone.

There were no injuries to emergency response personnel on scene as a result of the fire. No other area residences were affected. Traffic on Town Line Rd was completely shut down between Mayfield Rd and Larkfield Drive to facilitate the response of fire apparatus. The residence is now believed to be a total loss with damage estimates of $700,000.