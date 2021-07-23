Expand / Collapse search

House fire near West Bend, crews respond

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Washington County
West Bend house fire scene

Fire crews with at least nine departments responded to a house fire in the town of Barton on Friday, near West Bend.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Crews rushed to get a house fire under control near West Bend on Friday night, July 23. It happened on Norman Drive in the town of Barton east of U.S. Highway 45.

FOX6 News at the scene learned fire officials called in as many fire crews as possible to assist – at least nine responded. A lack of fire hydrants in the rural area presented problems.

Neighbors told FOX6 that two people were removed from the house and taken for treatment of burn injuries.

Witnesses also told FOX6 that there was a large explosion earlier in the day.

Norman Drive was shut down as crews worked to battle the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

