Fire breaks out in HVAC unit at Potawatomi Casino Hotel; casino to reopen

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The Brief The casino portion of Potawatomi Hotel Casino was evacuated due to a fire tied to an HVAC unit on Monday. A massive plume of black smoke was seen rising into the sky. A Potawatomi spokesperson said there was a problem with the building's boiler system.



A fire started in an HVAC unit connected to Potawatomi Casino Hotel, creating a massive plume of smoke on Monday, April 6. No fire was found in the structure.

Potawatomi officials said the casino will reopen to the public at 6 p.m. Monday. Milwaukee fire officials said the building is completely safe for the public.\

Fire details

What we know:

The fire broke out just before noon on Monday. By about 12:15 p.m., most of the smoke had subsided.

An official with Potawatomi initially said there was a problem with the building's boiler system that led to the fire, and the entire building, the casino, was evacuated.

Equipment on the roof on fire. IMAGE CREDIT: DesignerDinners by Jaq

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This system does not include the actual hotel building and the hotel was not evacuated.

Smoke billowing over I-43/94 at National Ave. from the fire near Potawatomi Hotel and Casino.

There were no injuries reported or transports.