Fire in Jackson damages apartment building; 4 families displaced





JACKSON -- Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building near Georgetown and Wilshire Drives in Jackson on Saturday, July 11.



A captain with the Jackson Fire Department told FOX6 News that the department responded around just after 1:45 p.m. Once at the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building and a vehicle had become fully involved in the fire.









Two individuals -- who were not emergency personnel -- were transported to receive medical attention. The families who lived in the building were able to get out unharmed.



The captain told FOX6 News that four families are displaced as a result of the fire at this time. A few pets were rescued from the fire alive. It is unknown if other pets remained inside.



"It's pretty devastating what they're going through," said Mike Webb, who leaves nearby. "It's a small town. I hate to have people lose their homes like this."



The 80-plus degree temperatures presented an additional challenge for fire personnel, authorities said. Crews kept cool with misting fans and bottles of ice-cold water. Webb said he brought a case to help first responders.



"Help all the firemen out, the policemen, what I was born and raised to do," Webb said.









The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The working status of smoke detectors at the residence is not known at this time.



Multiple agencies assisted the Jackson Fire Department in the response, including the Washington County Sheriff's Office.