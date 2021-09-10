Fire engulfs roof of hospital in Queens

More than 100 firefighters from 25 units battled a fire at a hospital in Queens on Friday.

Thick black smoke was seen rising from the rooftop of St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway.

Twitter user @ItsComicKid posted a video showing the smoke billowing from the top of the hospital. Other people shared videos on Citizen.com showing the flames and smoke, too.

The FDNY said a 911 call came in at 5:13 p.m. Firefighters immediately rushed to the scene and helped move patients to safety.

Patients and staff were eventually allowed to return to the building once it was deemed safe.

Two firefighters did suffer minor injuries fighting the blaze and were hospitalized but are expected to make a full recovery.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.