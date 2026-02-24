Finlayson power couple reshaped Black Milwaukee through medicine, money

The Brief Dr. William Finlayson delivered generations of Milwaukee babies and opened a clinic at Teutonia and Nash. After facing lending discrimination, William and Edith Finlayson helped launch North Milwaukee Bank to expand access to credit. Edith Finlayson also pushed school desegregation, supported cultural institutions and became the first Black regent in the University of Wisconsin System.



He’s known as Milwaukee’s Black baby doctor – a physician who delivered so many children in the city, it’s nearly impossible to count.

But Dr. William Finlayson wasn’t just focused on bringing new life into the world. He also wanted to help give birth to Black-owned businesses – and for that, he needed a partner he could bank on: his wife, Edith Finlayson.

Local perspective:

"One of the things that bound them was a love of tennis," said their son, Reggie Finlayson.

The couple met in Tennessee while he was in medical school, and she was finishing her training as a nurse. At the time, Milwaukee had a reputation as a growing hub for the Black middle class – a place where people of color could find opportunities and well-paying work.

"He had known about Milwaukee in traveling between Minnesota and Nashville. Kind of thought of Milwaukee as a good place," said Reggie Finlayson.

Edith was hired at the Veterans Administration and became the first Black nurse there. William, meanwhile, found fulfillment in delivering babies across Milwaukee.

But while his medical career was rewarding, he also had a sharp business mind. He set out to open his own clinic at Teutonia and Nash, where Urban League now stands, and quickly ran into barriers.

"When my dad came to Milwaukee, one of the things he experienced was difficulty in getting credit," Reggie Finlayson said. "He couldn’t get it, even though he was a doctor."

Discouraged but not deterred, Dr. Finlayson came up with an ambitious idea: open his own bank.

But he needed help — including the one person who did more than fan the flames. She lit the fire.

The North Milwaukee Bank became a lifeline for Black residents who had struggled to access credit.

What they're saying:

"She was very much involved in helping to capitalize on the bank. And so she was able to twist arms in a very gentle way," Reggie Finlayson said.

Clayborn Benson, the Wisconsin Black Historical Society and Museum director, sought financial support after Dr. Finlayson delivered his daughter. He credits Edith’s persistence with helping bring the bank to life.

"It came a time in which we really did need a bank," Benson said. "There would not have been a North Milwaukee Bank if it had not been for Mrs. Finlayson because she’s the one who gave the backbone, the support, the encouragement to start North Milwaukee Bank."

But her work did not stop there.

"She was working to desegregate schools, she pushed to get us into University School. So we were the first Black kids at University School at that time. She was very much about pushing the civil rights envelope," Reggie Finlayson said.

"She saw creating an Historical Society, a museum as a center to the community," Benson said. "I saw it as something I started, and she said, ‘I’m part of this.’"

Big picture view:

Mrs. Finlayson also became the first Black regent in the University of Wisconsin System. She passed away in 2001.

As for Dr. Finlayson, he is now 101 years old.

"If there was ever a man generous, gracious and good that was my dad, the man. That speaks to his nature," Reggie Finlayson said.

And when asked how many babies Dr. Finlayson delivered?

"The list is endless … and people know," Benson said.