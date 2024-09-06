Find the best deals in September

As summer winds down and the kids head back to school, now is the perfect time to score some incredible deals before the holiday rush begins.

Consumer Reports reveals September’s best discounts on top-rated products.

With lingering back-to-school and Labor Day sales on a few big-ticket items, September offers significant saving opportunities.

Here are a few of the top discounted products Consumer Reports says to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Holiday weekends are always a good time to get a mattress, but in all the years I've been doing this, Labor Day tends to have the best discounts for mattresses, so if that’s what you’re looking for, this is the time to do it.

The Beautyrest 12" Medium Firm Mattress (Queen) is as low as $399.99 at Mattress Firm.

The innerspring mattress provides excellent support for back sleepers and aces CR’s durability tests.

Labor Day is also a great time to get a deal on an appliance, and those discounts tend to continue for a week or two after that holiday weekend.

The top-load Washing Machine from LG is as low as $748 at The Home Depot.

In Consumer Reports' tough tests, it earned very good scores for washing performance, energy efficiency, and water efficiency.

Clean clothes, check, but still wet? The Samsung dryer is as low as $798 at AJ Madison and The Home Depot.

Now, head outside to tackle the fall cleanup that seems to never end.

The string trimmer from Ego can help. It’s priced as low as $179 at Acme Tools.

And finally, here’s a pro tip: If you’re on the fence about buying something now or next month, CR says you might want to wait.

Amazon just announced it's holding a big sale in October, and many other retailers will do the same.

Then, in November, you will see all the holiday sales. So, you will see more discounts, deals, and savings as the months roll on.

Are you looking for something else? CR says you can also expect discounts on air purifiers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, and refrigerators all month.