Film Wisconsin now live; state offers $5M annual tax credits

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of Film Wisconsin and a new $5 million annual film tax credit program. Productions must meet spending thresholds to qualify and can receive up to $1 million per fiscal year. State officials say the program aims to boost local jobs, tourism and the film industry in Wisconsin.



Wisconsin’s new film tax credit program is now live.

What we know:

Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of Wisconsin’s new film office and tax credit program during his 2026 State of the State address, marking the official rollout of "Film Wisconsin."

The new office, housed within the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, opened its tax credit application portal this week. State officials say the program is designed to support Wisconsin filmmakers and attract out-of-state productions.

The film office and tax credit incentives were created under the 2025-27 Biennial Budget signed into law last year.

What they're saying:

"Wisconsin is welcoming by nature, and we can’t wait to welcome more productions — and their fans — to discover the unexpected in Wisconsin," said Wisconsin Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers. "Film and television play an influential role in travel decisions and vacation planning. Visitors are inspired by what they see on screen. Projects filmed and set in Wisconsin will pay off for years through increased awareness, improved perceptions and a motivation to travel to Wisconsin."

"This program provides filmmakers and producers the reason and resources to select Wisconsin for their next project," said Film Wisconsin Director Veronica Pope. "The talented folks in our creative industries are eager to make movie magic happen here in their home state. Film Wisconsin is committed to fostering a thriving filmmaking community with partners across the state and country."

Dig deeper:

The program makes $5 million available annually for feature and short films, scripted and unscripted television shows, documentaries, broadcast advertisements and production infrastructure in Wisconsin. Before the creation of Film Wisconsin, the state was one of four without a dedicated film office.

To qualify, productions must spend at least $100,000 for projects 30 minutes or longer and $50,000 for projects under 30 minutes. Projects may receive up to $1 million in tax credits per fiscal year.

Eligible expenses include wages for cast and crew, lodging, set construction, facility and equipment rentals, location fees and other production-related goods and services purchased in the state. Film Wisconsin will review applications monthly.

