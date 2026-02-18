Expand / Collapse search

Fiesta Colombia offers authentic dishes on Milwaukee's south side

Published  February 18, 2026 7:22am CST
    • Fiesta Colombia offers a wide range of traditional Colombian dishes.
    • It is located at 20th and Oklahoma on Milwaukee's south side.

MILWAUKEE - Looking for an authentic Colombian restaurant with a wide range of traditional dishes? From steaks and seafood to classic Colombian breakfast items, Brian Kramp is finding out why Fiesta Colombia may be your next stop.

From steaks and seafood to classic Colombian breakfast items, Brian Kramp finds out why this is a must-stop on Milwaukee's south side.

Dining out at Fiesta Colombia offers a uniquely ethnic experience complete with traditional dishes and drinks. 

Brian Kramp in on Milwaukee's south side to see why guests of the city's first Colombian restaurant keep coming back for more.

Brian Kramp is at Fiesta Colombia where there’s no shortage food on their plates.

