Wisconsin FEMA aid; residents affected by April's storms can now apply

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The Brief FEMA assistance is now open for Wisconsin homeowners and renters. If you have uninsured property damage, loss of personal items, or urgent emergency needs, apply today. If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, you should file a claim before applying for FEMA assistance.



Wisconsin residents affected by April's storms and flooding can now apply for FEMA assistance.

Help is available for homeowners and renters with uninsured primary home damage, personal property loss, or emergency disaster needs.

Residents in the following counties are eligible: Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Vernon, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties and the Oneida Nation.

File an insurance claim

What you can do:

If you have homeowners, renters, or flood insurance, submit a claim before applying for FEMA aid.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

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FEMA Assistance

What we know:

FEMA may be able to help if you are displaced, have serious needs, need temporary lodging, require basic home repair costs, lost personal property or have other uninsured disaster-caused needs.

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or the Spanish language DisasterAssistance.gov/es.

You will need to provide the following information:

Your contact information (phone number, current mailing address, email address, and damaged home address).

Your Social Security number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Annual household income.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

If you need more information or additional help:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 for assistance in multiple languages.

In the coming days, the state of Wisconsin and FEMA will be offering one-on-one support to residents in community spaces and recovery centers around the affected areas.

If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit What You Need to Know Before Applying for FEMA Assistance.