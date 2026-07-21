Fatal train accident in Waukesha; pedestrian struck

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The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Waukesha early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at West Avenue and Progress Avenue. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.



A pedestrian was struck by a train in Waukesha on Tuesday morning, July 21.

What we know:

The incident occurred near West Avenue and Progress Avenue around 6:37 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding the victim's name until family members can be notified.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

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Current road impacts include West Avenue at Newhall, as well as the Sunset and West Avenue train crossing.