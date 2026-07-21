Fatal train accident in Waukesha; pedestrian struck
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WAUKESHA, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a train in Waukesha on Tuesday morning, July 21.
What we know:
The incident occurred near West Avenue and Progress Avenue around 6:37 a.m.
Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding the victim's name until family members can be notified.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
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Current road impacts include West Avenue at Newhall, as well as the Sunset and West Avenue train crossing.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department.