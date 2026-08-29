Fatal shooting at Cudahy gun range Friday; police investigating
CUDAHY - One person is dead after a shooting at a Cudahy gun range on Friday, Aug. 28.
What we know:
Cudahy police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at Eagle Sports Range.
A witness told FOX6 News at the scene a man accidentally shot himself.
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According to a statement released by Eagle Sports Range, staff immediately helped the wounded victim before he was taken to a local hospital by emergency crews.
The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the hospital.
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Cudahy police has not released any other details.
The Source: Information in this post is from Eagle Sports Range, the Cudahy Police Department, the Medical Examiner's Office and witnesses on scene.