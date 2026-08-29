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Fatal shooting at Cudahy gun range Friday; police investigating

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published August 29, 2026 5:58 PM CDT
Published August 29, 2026 5:58 PM CDT
article

Scene at Eagle Sports Range in Cudahy on Friday, Aug. 28

The Brief

    • One person is dead after a shooting at a Cudahy gun range on Friday, Aug. 28.
    • A witness said a man accidentally shot himself.
    • The Cudahy Police Department is investigating the shooting.

CUDAHY - One person is dead after a shooting at a Cudahy gun range on Friday, Aug. 28.

What we know:

Cudahy police are currently investigating a shooting that happened at Eagle Sports Range.

A witness told FOX6 News at the scene a man accidentally shot himself.

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According to a statement released by Eagle Sports Range, staff immediately helped the wounded victim before he was taken to a local hospital by emergency crews.

The Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the hospital.

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Cudahy police has not released any other details.

The Source: Information in this post is from Eagle Sports Range, the Cudahy Police Department, the Medical Examiner's Office and witnesses on scene.

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