Fatal house fire in Milwaukee Saturday, woman pronounced dead at scene

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The Brief One person is dead following a house fire in Milwaukee on Saturday night, April 25. The fire happened at a house near 8th/Fiebrantz and Capitol. An adult woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.



One person died in a house fire in Milwaukee on Saturday night, April 25.

Fire response

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to a call reporting smoke inside a home on 8th and Capitol (in a small residential area between I-43 and Port Washington Road).

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke throughout the first floor. A bystander initially told firefighters that everyone was out of the house, but MFD performed a quick and aggressive search of the first floor and found an unconscious adult woman.

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The woman was taken outside the home and despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the house at the time of the fire. No other injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters.

No smoke detectors were sounding during the fire.

The home is uninhabitable, and it is unknown if the Red Cross will be assisting. The cause of the fire is under investigation.