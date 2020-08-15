Fatal crash: Bicyclist dies after colliding with vehicle in Ozaukee County

A bicyclist died Saturday morning, Aug. 15 after colliding with a vehicle in Ozaukee County. It happened around 8:30 a.m. at Jay Road and Sauk Trail Road in the Town of Belgium.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, the bicyclist, a 41-year-old man from Port Washington, was eastbound on Jay Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Sauk Trail Road.

Officaisl say a Chevy driven by a 53-year-old man from Cedar Grove was southbound on Sauk Trail Road when he struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.