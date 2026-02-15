Fatal camper fire at Breezy Hill Campground; 1 dead, 4 hurt

article

The Brief A camper fire in Fond du Lac County left one woman dead, and four other people hurt on Sunday, Feb. 15. The camper fire happened at Breezy Hill Campground just before 11 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man and three children suffered non-life-threatening injuries.



A woman died in a camper fire at Breezy Hill Campground in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, Feb. 15.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, just before 11 a.m. the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center got multiple 911 calls about a camper fire at Breezy Hill Campground, which is just south of the City of Fond du Lac.

Initial information indicated that an adult man and three children were able to get out of the camper, but a woman was still inside.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office, along with personnel from the Eden Fire Department and City of Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, responded to the scene.

While fire crews were working to extinguish the fire, the 35-year-old Fond du Lac woman was found inside the camper and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire, which appeared to have started in the kitchen area, was quickly brought under control and extinguished by fire personnel.

The man and three children had non-life-threatening injuries from the fire and received medical attention. The American Red Cross was also on scene to assist.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire and the manner of death have not yet been determined.