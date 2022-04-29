Fatal apartment fire in Milwaukee, cause under investigation

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a residential apartment fire with a fatality that occurred on Thursday, April 28 near 18th and National. It happened at approximately 10:37 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department extinguished the flames and discovered a deceased victim in the apartment. No other residents were injured.

The identification of the victim is still under investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Apartment fire near 18th and National in Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.