Farmers markets open as Kewaskum grower faces weather swings

The Brief Kewaskum farmer Jason Fideler said frost, record April rain, the driest May on record and high diesel prices have challenged this year’s crop. Fideler said his family has used a makeshift irrigation system to help protect strawberries, raspberries and apples from dry conditions. Several local farmers markets are open this weekend, including markets in Oak Creek, Waukesha, West Allis, Milwaukee and Greenfield.



Most local farmers markets will be up and running by this weekend, but getting crops to market has been challenging for some Wisconsin farmers.

What we know:

At Fideler Farm in Kewaskum, rows of strawberries, raspberries and apples have been tested by a spring of extremes.

Jason Fideler said his family has put plenty of sweat equity into the farm’s strawberry fields since 1979, especially this year.

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"We question it every single day. We argue about it every single day, 'Should we keep doing this or shouldn't we do it?' It's very hard, but there is something that's pretty satisfying when you have a good crop," Fideler said.

Fideler said the growing season started earlier than normal.

"We uncovered them right around April 9 this year, and there was blossoms at the end of April. That is not normal," Fideler said.

The family stayed up all night in late April to protect strawberries, raspberries and apples from frost.

The wettest April on record gave way to the driest May on record. Fideler said a makeshift irrigation system, pumped with a diesel tractor, could help save this year’s crop.

What they're saying:

"We watch all these sprinklers and think, 'If it could just be warm. If it could just stay warm and be cloudy and just be...' Now, it's hot and it's dry. Now, instead of a million gallons for frost protection, we'll have to do a million gallons just to keep everything alive," Fideler said.

The Fideler family works the fields year-round, facing challenges from too much rain, too little rain, frost and high diesel prices.

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But there is some rain coming.

"For the first time, really in months, we are looking at a decent chance for rain, particularly on Friday," FOX6 Weather Expert Tom Wachs said. "Depending on the timing and on exactly how this comes through, we could be dealing with some heavy rain – which we haven't seen in over a month."

Most of the FOX6 viewing area is currently in the lowest level of the drought monitor.

The Fiddelers said any rain would help ease their expenses and their stress.

This weekend, several local farmers markets will be open for people looking to support local farmers and businesses.

What you can do:

On Saturday, the Oak Creek Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Drexel Town Square. The Waukesha Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon at Riverfront Plaza.

The West Allis Farmers Market, near 65th and National, runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, the Cathedral Square Farmers Market runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Greenfield Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Konkel Park.

The Riverwest Farmers Market runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the west side of Estabrook Park.