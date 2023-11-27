Thanksgiving miracle: Family searches for 'angel' nurse who rescued children after horrific car crash

article

A Utah family wants the public's help to search for the nurse who acted as an "angel" after she helped their children following a devastating car crash on Thanksgiving.

Kassidy Renzello said she and her family were returning from a Thanksgiving breakfast when a car ran through a red light and collided with their car.

Renzello, along with her husband, their 2-year-old son and their 5-month-old girl, were inside the car at the time of the impact.

"My car filled with smoke," she told FOX Television Stations. "So me and my husband, we quickly grabbed our children and got our kids out of the vehicle and out of the intersection."

While her husband helped the people in the other car, Renzello stood off to the side with two inconsolable children.

That was when a woman seemingly appeared from nowhere.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kassidy Renzello shares photos of her two children who were comforted by an "angel" nurse following a car crash. (Kassidy Renzello )

"I just felt a tap on my shoulder, and this woman was standing behind me, and she just offered to just say, ‘Can I help you? Take one of the kids,’" Renzello recalled.

The woman told Renzello she was a nurse.

Mysteriously, the nurse said she didn't see the accident. The nurse said she only saw the mother and her two children crying on the side of the road.

"I just want to let her know, like she made a huge impact on such a scary day for my family."

Renzello said the mystery nurse offered the mother and children to sit inside her car. Renzello said the nurse kept them warm and put on "PAW Patrol" for her toddler son. The children's animated television series has been a hit for young children.

"She just did it out of the goodness of her heart to make sure, like me and my kids, were OK," Renzello continued.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kassidy Renzello took photos of the family's car after the crash. (Kassidy Renzello)

Renzello said after her sister arrived to help, the nurse disappeared as quickly as she appeared.

"I didn't even get to tell her like, ‘Thank you’ or how much I appreciated it. Like, I didn't get her name, her number…like nothing," Renzello explained.

"So now we're trying to find her," she added.

The family hopes sharing the story will lead them to the nurse, or at the very least, the nurse will see the story and know how much she was appreciated.

"I just want to let her know, like she made a huge impact on such a scary day for my family," she said.

Renzello said no one was seriously hurt in the crash even though both cars were totaled. But she said the "angel" nurse certainly restored her faith in humanity.

"When I first had my kids and everything, I was so nervous because it's such a scary world out there, and there's a lot of bad going on all the time," she said. "But to see first-hand that there is still so much good, it was amazing."

"It really changed my perspective on humanity and everything that's been going on lately in the world."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.