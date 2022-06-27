Facebook users can receive settlement money from new lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in a new $90 million class action lawsuit against Facebook, meaning you may qualify — once again — to collect a portion of the money.

The lawsuit — known as "Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation" — accuses Facebook of "improperly obtaining and collecting data" through non-Facebook websites that displayed a Facebook "Like" button.

Facebook has denied any wrongdoing, but is still choosing to settle the matter without going to trial.

If you have not submitted your claim yet, here are some answers to important questions about the settlement for those who qualify:

Who is eligible?

You qualify if you were a Facebook user in the United States from April 22, 2010, through September 26, 2011, and you visited any non-Facebook website that displayed the Facebook "Like" button.

If you are unsure if you qualify for a payment, you can ask for free help by emailing the Settlement Administrator at info@FBInternetTrackingSettlement.com — or call 1-844-665-0905.

How much money could I receive?

Individual settlement amounts have not yet been determined. It will depend on how many people submit a claim and are approved to receive settlement money. Court and administrative fees will also be taken into account.

Is there anything I need to do to receive a portion of the settlement?

You must submit a claim form to qualify for a payment. Anyone who submits a valid claim form by September 22, 2022, can receive settlement money — if their form is approved by the Settlement Administrator. You can submit a claim form online, or download it and mail it to the Settlement Administrator.

How will I get paid?

You will be able to select the option of receiving your payment by check or electronically through Zelle, PayPal, Venmo, or direct deposit. You can also choose to receive a prepaid MasterCard.

When will my settlement payment arrive?

A final court hearing for the settlement of this case will be held on October 27, 2022, in San Jose, California. The hearing will decide whether the settlement is "fair, reasonable, and adequate."

If the court approves the settlement, there could be appeals. It is uncertain how long it would take to resolve an appeal.

Settlement payments will be distributed "as soon as possible" after the court grants final approval of the settlement.

How can I submit a claim?

If you are looking for more information or want to submit a claim, visit https://www.fbinternettrackingsettlement.com.

This new lawsuit settlement comes just months after another class action lawsuit was settled with Facebook in which Illinois residents who qualified for settlement money received $397. In that lawsuit, Facebook was accused of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law.