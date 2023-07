'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dies at 25

article

Angus Cloud, who starred in HBO's hit series "Euphoria," has died at age 25.

According to a report from TMZ, Cloud – who was known for his role as "Fezco" in the show – died at his family's home in Oakland.

TMZ shared the family's statement, which was written, in part, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

The news of Cloud's death comes as the 25-year-old actor recently lost his father. Cloud had posted a tribute to his late father on social media with the caption, "miss [you] breh."

As of Monday afternoon, officials did not say how Cloud died.

In a statement to the LA Times, an HBO spokesperson described Cloud as a "talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family."

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the statement reads. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.