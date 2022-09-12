Entertainment community reacts to PnB Rock's death

The entertainment world is stunned after learning rapper PnB Rock was gunned down in South Los Angeles in broad daylight at a popular restaurant.

On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Manchester Avenue around 1:15 p.m. LAPD said one person was shot and later pronounced dead at the hospital. While LAPD did not identify PnB Rock as the shooting victim but TMZ reports it was the 30-year-old rapper who died in the incident.

His death was later confirmed by his record label, Atlantic Records.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rapper PnB Rock identified by TMZ as the person killed in shooting at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in LA area

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy shared his condolences on social media writing, "Saddened by the passing of rapper PnB Rock, who died earlier today due to a senseless act of gun violence. PnB Rock was a star in the industry."

New Jersey borders the rapper's hometown of Philadelphia.

Following Monday's tragedy, big names in entertainment and music shared their reaction and tributes for PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen:

Danny Trejo

Los Angeles' own Danny Trejo took to social media to offer his condolences to PnB Rock's family.

Offset

Migos star called for prayers for PnB Rock after learning of Monday's reported shooting.

Nicki Minaj

The pop superstar brought attention to public figures being tracked down by criminals.

"After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts," Minaj wrote on social media.

Juicy J

Rapper and Three 6 Mafia star shared his response to the news on social media.

KSI

Popular YouTuber and rapper said he’s fed up with rappers being killed.

Bia

The Massachusetts rapper sends love to PnB Rock's friends and family.

Queen of Drill

Rapper Queen of Drill remembers him as a "Sweet Sagittarius."

Jake Paul

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul shared his reaction to social media shortly after the news broke.

Denzel Curry

Fellow rapper Denzel Curry took to social media after hearing about PnB Rock's reported death.