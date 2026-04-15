Elm Grove burglary; criminals in custody, stole firearm, jewelry, $50K
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police say three suspects from Gurnee, Illinois are in custody, suspected in multiple burglaries in several southeast Wisconsin communities.
Burglary investigation
The backstory:
It was back on Nov. 9, 2025, when Elm Grove Police responded to a forced-entry residential burglary. In that crime, a safe containing a firearm, jewelry, approximately $50,000 in cash and other valuables was stolen.
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Officials said through extensive follow-up and investigative work, three suspects were identified in connection with this incident. Investigators also linked these individuals to multiple previously unsolved burglary cases across the region, expanding the case into a large, multi-jurisdictional investigation spanning both Wisconsin and Illinois.
The arrests
What we know:
On Monday, April 13, arrest warrants were issued for the three Illinois suspects, along with four residential search warrants.
Officials said the warrants were executed on Tuesday, April 14. All three suspects were taken into custody, and a significant amount of cash, jewelry, firearms, and other evidentiary items were recovered. The individuals are in custody awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.
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Officials said at this time, related cases connected to this group have been identified in multiple Wisconsin communities and locations in Illinois.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Elm Grove Police Department.