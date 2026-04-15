Elm Grove burglary; criminals in custody, stole firearm, jewelry, $50K

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The Brief Three suspects from Gurnee, Illinois, were captured on April 14 following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a series of residential burglaries. The group is linked to a November 2025 Elm Grove heist involving a stolen safe containing $50,000 in cash, jewelry, and a firearm. Search warrants yielded a "significant amount" of cash, jewelry, and weapons; the suspects now await extradition to Wisconsin.



Elm Grove police say three suspects from Gurnee, Illinois are in custody, suspected in multiple burglaries in several southeast Wisconsin communities.

Burglary investigation

The backstory:

It was back on Nov. 9, 2025, when Elm Grove Police responded to a forced-entry residential burglary. In that crime, a safe containing a firearm, jewelry, approximately $50,000 in cash and other valuables was stolen.

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Officials said through extensive follow-up and investigative work, three suspects were identified in connection with this incident. Investigators also linked these individuals to multiple previously unsolved burglary cases across the region, expanding the case into a large, multi-jurisdictional investigation spanning both Wisconsin and Illinois.

The arrests

What we know:

On Monday, April 13, arrest warrants were issued for the three Illinois suspects, along with four residential search warrants.

Officials said the warrants were executed on Tuesday, April 14. All three suspects were taken into custody, and a significant amount of cash, jewelry, firearms, and other evidentiary items were recovered. The individuals are in custody awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

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Officials said at this time, related cases connected to this group have been identified in multiple Wisconsin communities and locations in Illinois.