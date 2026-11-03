Election Day deals: Where to get free doughnuts, sandwich discounts

The Brief As voters head to the polls for the 2026 midterm elections, they can score discounts and freebies throughout the day. Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to customers who wear "I voted" stickers to participating locations. Nov. 3 also marks National Sandwich Day, and several chains are serving up BOGO deals.



It's Election Day in America, and voters will cast their ballots in high-stakes races across the country for the 2026 midterms. Outside the voting booth, several deals and freebies are rolling out nationwide.

Free Election Day doughnuts

The offer:

Krispy Kreme is rewarding customers who voted with a free glazed doughnut. To get the deal, all you have to do is say you voted or show an employee your "I Voted" sticker on Tuesday, Nov. 3. No purchase is necessary, but there's a limit of one doughnut per customer while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Subway sandwiches are displayed in this side-by-side image. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle, Gerardo Mora, Getty Images for Subway)

What they're saying:

"Showing up for our communities – whether by voting or volunteering at the polls – is worth celebrating," said Alison Holder, Krispy Kreme's chief brand and product officer, in a press release. "We’re happy to make Election Day a little sweeter by sharing a free Original Glazed doughnut with participating guests."

National Sandwich Day discounts

More deals:

Election Day comes with an extra perk this year: it falls on National Sandwich Day. To celebrate, sub shops are offering deals at participating locations nationwide. Since some exclusions may apply, it’s best to check with your local restaurant before ordering. Check out the offers below.

Firehouse Subs – Customers can receive a free medium sub with any purchase of $15 or more.

Jersey Mike’s – Free delivery is available on orders of $5 or more when placed directly through the app or website.

Potbelly – Customers who order a BIG or Original sandwich can get a second Original sandwich for free by applying code BOGO at checkout.

Jimmy John’s – JJ Rewards members who order through the app or website with promo code SANDWICH can buy one sandwich and receive a second one free. Eligible options include 8-inch Originals, Favorites, Toasted subs (excluding brisket), Plain Slims, Little Johns, and Wraps.

Penn Station – Customers can use the promo code NS26 to get a free small sub when they purchase another sub, sandwich, wrap or bowl.

Subway – Sub Club rewards members can get a free footlong with the purchase of another footlong of equal or lesser value through Nov. 8. The offer will be automatically added to current and new Sub Club members' wallets.