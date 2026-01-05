Expand / Collapse search

Ebenezer Child Care: Check out Bay View's newest childcare center

Published  January 5, 2026 7:36am CST
Ebenezer Child Care

Brian Kramp is in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood checking out a nurturing, high-quality early education experience in a beautifully revitalized historic space.

The Brief

    • Ebenezer is a not-for-profit, community-rooted organization dedicated to providing nurturing, developmentally enriching early childhood programs.
    • Brian Kramp is at their newest location that offers a home-like atmosphere, individualized care and a structured curriculum for your child’s development.

MILWAUKEE - For more than 50 years, Ebenezer Child Care Centers has been a trusted name in early care and education, serving children from four weeks through 12 years old. Brian Kramp has a look at their new location at 2156 South 4th Street in Bay View, where infants from 4 weeks and up have special rooms for special care.

4K classroom walkthrough

Brian Kramp is at Ebenezer Child Care where 4k is fun every day.

Early care and education

Brian Kramp has a look at their new location in Bay View where infants from 4 weeks and up have special rooms for special care.

Human Resources at Ebenezer Child Care

Brian Kramp is at their newest location that offers a home-like atmosphere, individualized care and a structured curriculum for your child’s development.

Fun activities

Brian Kramp is with the center’s coordinator seeing what types of crafts are popular in the new year.

Nature-inspired playground

Brian Kramp is at Ebenezer Child Care where children four weeks through 12 years old are loving Bay View’s newest childcare center.

