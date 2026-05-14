East Troy stabbing; wanted teen located in Illinois, taken into custody

The Brief The suspect wanted in connection with the East Troy stabbing is now in custody. Police say he stole a blue 2006 Toyota Camry vehicle bearing Wisconsin plate 613WGN. Solomon Hayes, 17, was arrested in Illinois.



The teen wanted in connection to a stabbing in East Troy has been taken into custody. Solomon Hayes, 17, was arrested in Illinois on Thursday morning, May 14.

East Troy stabbing

What we know:

According to the East Troy Police Department, officers were called out to a residence near Lenck Avenue and Main Street on Wednesday night, May 13, around 7 p.m.

Police say a woman called 911 stating a male had a knife and was chasing her and her husband. The woman's husband had been stabbed in the head.

Lenck Avenue and Main Street, East Troy

When police arrived at the scene, the woman and her husband exited the residence. The man was taken to the hospital.

A perimeter was established around the residence, and attempts were made to contact the male suspect.

Lenck Avenue and Main Street, East Troy

The Walworth County SWAT team was deployed. Chemical agents were deployed with no result.

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SWAT then made entry and searched the residence. However, the suspect was not located. An extensive search of the area was done via drones.

Solomon Hayes

During the investigation, it was learned the suspect had stolen a blue 2006 Toyota Camry vehicle bearing Wisconsin plate 613WGN.