Early voting shattered, Wisconsin polls open amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. - After shattering early voting records, Wisconsin voters are getting a final chance Tuesday to cast ballots in schools, libraries, churches and community buildings.

The last opportunity to vote comes as coronavirus cases surge and political tensions are high in the battleground state.

Both sides are closely watching absentee and in-person voting for any irregularities that could make the difference.

In the wait for results, election officials urged patience. They say ballot counting could stretch into Wednesday and possibly beyond.

