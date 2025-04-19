EAA AirVenture 2025, hundreds of temporary jobs available; how to apply

article

The Brief EAA AirVenture is looking to fill more than 750 temporary staff for the 2025 event. Interested people are encouraged to apply online for the best chance at preferred shifts. People can then interview onsite at the EAA Aviation Museum during several hiring events in April, May, and June.



The EAA is looking for additional help for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh as more than 750 temporary positions are available across multiple areas to be part of the "World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration."

EAA AirVenture 2025

What we know:

EAA AirVenture will be held July 21-27 and is the world’s largest annual gathering of aviation fans, with people visiting from more than 90 countries.

The EAA says the temporary positions are excellent opportunities for many people, including students or retirees, who are looking for a temporary position that does not require a full summer commitment.

Positions available include retail, security/event support, auto parking, camper registration, and bartender.

How to apply

What you can do:

To apply, retail and auto parking applicants must be at least 14 years old, security at least 16 years old, and 18 years old for all other positions.

People are encouraged to apply online before the hiring events, as people will have the opportunity to interview onsite at the EAA Aviation Museum.

The dates and times for the hiring events are:

Saturday, April 26: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Open House, June 24-26, 9 a.m.-5p.m.

Applying as soon as possible on the EAA website provides applicants with the best chance at getting their preferred shift.

There are two parts to the application: creating an account and completing an application. Detailed instructions about applying are also provided on the website.

Applications may be completed at the kiosk in the EAA Aviation Museum lobby. After applying, individuals will receive a confirmation email.

If applicants are unable to attend the dates listed, email hr@eaa.org to schedule a separate interview time. All interviews will be held at the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh.