Dumpster fire in downtown Fond du Lac, building damaged

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The Brief A dumpster fire in downtown Fond du Lac left the exterior of a building damaged on Monday, May 11. The damaged building was built in 1890 and had mixed business and residential spaces. No one was injured.



A building in downtown Fond du Lac was damaged by a dumpster fire on Monday evening, May 11.

Fire details

What we know:

According to Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, just after 6 p.m., crews were dispatched to a reported dumpster fire in the alley near Forest Avenue.

The alarm was immediately upgraded due to dumpsters being close to large buildings in that area. While heading to the scene, Fond du Lac County Communications advised fire crews that the fire was spreading to a nearby building.

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When crews arrived, they found several dumpsters in the alley on fire, with fire and smoke impacting a nearby building. Crews quickly sprayed water on the building to stop the progressing fire, then they extinguished the dumpsters.

Other fire units searched the inside of the building for people and any fire. No one was found inside, and the exterior fire had not extended inside the building.

Exterior damage to the building

The damaged building is a three-story brick building built in 1890 and was formerly the P.B. Haber Printing House. The building is currently being used as a mixed-used building with business and residential spaces.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by Fond du Lac Fire Rescue investigators and Fond du Lac police detectives.