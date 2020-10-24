Drug Take Back Day aims to fight the opioid epidemic

People across Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 24 headed to drop-off sites for Drug Take Back Day.

The day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), provides a convenient way for people to safely dispose of expired or unused medications.

"On Drug Take Back Day there are more locations available to dispose those meds then usual," Attorney General Josh Kaul said.

Hashim Zaibak, the CEO at Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee, said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, this day is important now more than ever.

Drug Take Back Day drop-off bin at Hayat Pharmacy

"We really don't want to add the additional burden of overdoses and accidental ingestion of medication, so this year in my opinion it's a more important year for us," Zaibak said.

Attorney General Kaul said many people become addicted to opioids after using those drugs from a family member.

Advertisement

"By disposing of those meds safely you can keep your family members safe and ultimately contribute to this effort to address the opioid pandemic," said Kaul.

Those who participated could drop off medications in boxes at select sites. For Zaibak, one trip and one simple step can make a big difference in someone's life down the road.

"(It) helps in the fight against addiction and the opioid epidemic," Zaibak said. "What a lot of time happens, people who should not have access to these medications end up having access to them."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

If you missed taking part in Saturday's drop-off, medication can still be disposed of any day of the year. To find an approved location, CLICK HERE.