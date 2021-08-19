Port Washington drowning: Man dies after being pulled from lake

article

A 71-year-old Mequon man died Thursday morning, Aug. 19 after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Port Washington on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18. The drowning victim has been identified as Alan Ash.

According to the Port Washington Police Department, the man was reported as possibly drowning in the water off the city's South Beach just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers found that the unresponsive patient had been brought ashore and that CPR was underway by trained bystanders. Further lifesaving and resuscitation efforts were given by officers and fire and ambulance personnel at the scene before the patient was transported to a Grafton hospital.

Early Thursday morning, the victim died.