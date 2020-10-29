Driver seriously injured following police pursuit, crash in West Allis

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following a police pursuit and crash in West Allis Thursday morning, Oct. 29.

Police say the pursuit began around 2 a.m. It ended after the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of 60th and National.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No additional details have been released.