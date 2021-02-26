Expand / Collapse search

Driver loses control of car, strikes parked vehicles before rolling over

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crash near Teutonia Avenue and W. Finn Place in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Friday, Feb. 26 near Teutonia Avenue and W. Finn Place. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with multiple unoccupied parked cars. The impact of the collision caused the striking vehicle to roll over.

No injuries were reported.   

