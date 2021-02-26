Driver loses control of car, strikes parked vehicles before rolling over

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Friday, Feb. 26 near Teutonia Avenue and W. Finn Place. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with multiple unoccupied parked cars. The impact of the collision caused the striking vehicle to roll over.

Crash near Teutonia Avenue and W. Finn Place in Milwaukee

No injuries were reported.