Driver fled Fond du Lac County deputies; speeds approximately 100 mph

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The Brief Two people were taken into custody following a pursuit in Fond du Lac County. The chase ended after the fleeing driver crashed in a ditch. The pursuit covered approximately two miles.



A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning, May 13, after fleeing from Fond du Lac County deputies. A 16-year-old passenger was also taken into custody.

Pursuit

What we know:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 4 a.m. a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on County Highway N near Townline Road in the Town of Eldorado.

The suspect vehicle then turned south onto Townline Road and accelerated to approximately 100 mph. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, the deputy located the fleeing vehicle in the ditch along Subway Road.

Two in custody

What we know:

The driver and passenger were taken into custody.

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The driver, a 19-year-old man from Van Dyne, was transported by North Fond du Lac Ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital with minor injuries.

After being evaluated and released, he was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He is facing charges of:

Fleeing and Eluding an Officer

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Operating After Revocation

The passenger, a 16-year-old male from Fond du Lac, was also transported by North Fond du Lac Ambulance to St. Agnes Hospital with minor injuries. After evaluation, he was released to a parent.

The pursuit covered approximately two miles.