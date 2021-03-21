Driver ejected, seriously injured in crash near 107th and Calumet

Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that happened near N. 107th Street and W. Calumet Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, March 21.

The driver of a vehicle lost control and struck two trees and a pole. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll and start on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old man from Milwaukee, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.