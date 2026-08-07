Driver crashes into Waukesha nail salon, no one injured

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The Brief A driver accidentally crashed into a Waukesha nail salon on Friday. The 73-year-old driver said she mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal while parking No one was injured, but the driver went to the hospital as a precaution.



A driver crashed into a salon in Waukesha late Friday morning, Aug. 7.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Waukesha Police Department, just before 11 a.m., squads were dispatched to a car-vs-building at Solar Nails on St. Paul Ave, near Grandview.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the 73-year-old driver of the crashed vehicle. The driver was on her way to get her nails done and mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal while parking and drove into the front of the business.

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No one was injured inside the salon and the driver went to the hospital to be checked out as a precautionary measure.