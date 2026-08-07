Driver crashes into Waukesha nail salon, no one injured
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A driver crashed into a salon in Waukesha late Friday morning, Aug. 7.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Waukesha Police Department, just before 11 a.m., squads were dispatched to a car-vs-building at Solar Nails on St. Paul Ave, near Grandview.
Officers arrived on scene and met with the 73-year-old driver of the crashed vehicle. The driver was on her way to get her nails done and mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal while parking and drove into the front of the business.
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No one was injured inside the salon and the driver went to the hospital to be checked out as a precautionary measure.
The Source: The Waukesha Police Department sent FOX6 the information and pictures.