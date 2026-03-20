Driftwood Sauna Club fire in Milwaukee; sauna is a total loss
MILWAUKEE - A new sauna and cold plunge business in Milwaukee was destroyed by fire early on Friday, March 20.
Business destroyed by fire
What we know:
The owner of Driftwood Sauna Club shared photos with FOX6 News. The business on S. Water Street just south of National Avenue opened in February.
Fire at Driftwood Sauna Club, Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Fire Department sent crews to the business early Friday. They were able to extinguish the fire. However, the sauna is a total loss.
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The owners are now trying to rebuild their business. A GoFundMe was established to help with that process.
There is no word yet as to what caused this fire.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the owner of Driftwood Sauna Club.