Driftwood Sauna Club fire in Milwaukee; sauna is a total loss

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The Brief The newly opened Driftwood Sauna Club on S. Water Street was destroyed by an early morning fire on Friday, March 20. The business, which specialized in saunas and cold plunges, had only been open since February. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A new sauna and cold plunge business in Milwaukee was destroyed by fire early on Friday, March 20.

Business destroyed by fire

What we know:

The owner of Driftwood Sauna Club shared photos with FOX6 News. The business on S. Water Street just south of National Avenue opened in February.

Fire at Driftwood Sauna Club, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department sent crews to the business early Friday. They were able to extinguish the fire. However, the sauna is a total loss.

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The owners are now trying to rebuild their business. A GoFundMe was established to help with that process.

There is no word yet as to what caused this fire.