Drake taking hiatus from music to focus on health

Drake revealed that he is stepping away from music for a bit to focus on his health, leading to the postponement of the remainder of his "It's All a Blur" tour dates.

Fresh off the release of his eighth studio album, "For All the Dogs," Drake shared the news on Friday during his Sirius XM show, "Table for One."

While assuring fans that he is not leaving the music industry permanently, the multi-platinum artist expressed his intention to return in a year or possibly longer after addressing an ongoing stomach ailment.

Without going into specifics, he emphasized the need to prioritize his well-being.

"I’m going to be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life," the 36-year-old megastar explained. "I need to focus on my health. I need to get right, and I'm gonna do that," he shared.

During his hiatus, the Canadian rapper also expressed a desire to explore other projects beyond the music industry, although he didn't provide details on these endeavors.

Drake's latest album, "For All the Dogs," is a follow-up to 2022's "Honestly, Nevermind." The new album features collaborations with artists J. Cole, Bad Bunny, and SZA.