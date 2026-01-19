Expand / Collapse search

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center turns 50 this year

By
Published  January 19, 2026 8:57am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center

Hayley Spitler is with one of their leaders with a preview of today’s King Day Celebration.

The Brief

    • This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Milwaukee’s King Community Center, and today they’re holding a birthday celebration featuring youth art, speeches, and performances.
    • Hayley Spitler is with the Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks to talk about the significance of today’s event.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located at 9480 W. Watertown Plank Road, serves residents with a variety of recreational, educational, and cultural programs. FOX's Hayley Spitler joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of today's celebration. 

Hayley Spitler is with a featured performer who’s ready to perform a special rendition of the Black National Anthem.

Hayley Spitler is seeing how the center has become a hub for the community all year long.

Hayley Spitler is with a woman who’s a big part of the center’s leadership – A woman local kids, adults, and community leaders simply call Ms Dee.

Hayley Spitler is with the Executive Director of Milwaukee County Parks with the significance of today’s event.

Hayley Spitler is with a performer who’s looking forward to today’s program.

