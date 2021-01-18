Dr. Dre back in studio one day after being released from hospital

article

The day after being released from the hospital for a suspected brain aneurysm, hip-hop legend Dr. Dre was back operating in the studio.

Over the weekend, Grammy Award-winning producer Focus… shared a picture of the music mastermind with a group of other notable producers on Instagram and said Dr. Dre, who is like his big brother, is "super good."

Focus… is signed with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment.

Earlier this month, the Compton native was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was then admitted to an intensive care unit. In an Instagram post, the rapper provided an update to his fans on Jan. 5 and said he is "doing great and getting excellent care" from his medical team.

While the doctor is back in session, he reportedly has a long road to a full recovery.

TMZ reported the rap icon, born Andre Young, will be monitored by medical professionals on a 24/7 basis.

In addition, TMZ said the cause of his suspected aneurysm remains a mystery.

Hours after it was announced Young was hospitalized, a group of suspects attempted to burglarize his Brentwood mansion, authorities said. Four people were arrested after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a slow chase.

Not only does Young have a decorated music career, but he also co-founded Beats Electronics and released the popular Beats by Dre headphones. He then sold the headphone company to Apple for $3.2 billion in 2015, according to Business Insider.

The music icon is worth $800 million, Forbes reported in 2019.

