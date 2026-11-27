Downtown Milwaukee hit-and-run; police seek suspect vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Hit-and-run details
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 2 a.m., a white Audi hit a pedestrian near Edison and Juneau. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.
Images and video of the suspect vehicle suggest it is a 2017 to 2020 Audi A5 sedan, with tinted windows, a black spoiler, lettering on the back window, chrome rims, and a loud exhaust.
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The included photo is of the actual suspect vehicle.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone having information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 414-935-7216 or mpd_cru@milwaukee.gov.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and picture.