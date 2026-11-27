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The Brief Police are looking for the suspect wanted in a hit-and-run in downtown Milwaukee. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 22 near Edison and Juneau. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2017 to 2020 Audi A5 sedan.



Police are looking for the suspect wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 22.

Hit-and-run details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at 2 a.m., a white Audi hit a pedestrian near Edison and Juneau. The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

Images and video of the suspect vehicle suggest it is a 2017 to 2020 Audi A5 sedan, with tinted windows, a black spoiler, lettering on the back window, chrome rims, and a loud exhaust.

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The included photo is of the actual suspect vehicle.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone having information about this vehicle is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 414-935-7216 or mpd_cru@milwaukee.gov.