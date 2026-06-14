Dousman structure fire Saturday, several pets dead

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The Brief Several animals died in a house fire in Dousman on Saturday, June 13. Firefighters were able to rescue several other dogs and cats. The fire is under investigation.



Western Lakes Fire District said several pets died in a Dousman house fire on Saturday, June 13.

In a Facebook post, Western Lakes said crews were dispatched to a single family home with smoke showing reported by a neighbor.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames and began an interior fire attack. Multiple dogs and cats were found inside the home with rescue personnel performing CPR and administering oxygen to the animals.

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Multiple animals were resuscitated. However, several died.

The Western Lakes Fire District, Summit Police Department, and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating.