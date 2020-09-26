Double shooting near Hadley and Buffum leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened around 5:45 p.m. near Hadley Street and Buffum Street.

A 21-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained fatal injuries.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

