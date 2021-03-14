Double shooting: Man, woman hurt near 76th and Sheridan, 1 arrested

A man and woman were hurt in a double shooting near 76th Street and Sheridan Avenue in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, March 14. One person was arrested.

It happened just after 2 p.m. The victims, ages 38 and 44, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

MPD is looking for one other person wanted in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.