Wisconsin deputies stop driver, flashlight used as headlight
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - "An attempt was made."
That's how a Wisconsin sheriff's office described one driver's handiwork after a traffic stop.
What they're saying:
On Friday night, Door County deputies stopped a driver for speeding on State Highway 42. They discovered something in the darkness that they don't see every day.
The vehicle was missing a headlight, and a handheld flashlight had been put in its place as a "substitute." The sheriff's office said, "while an attempt was made" to help with nighttime visibility, the flashlight was not a safe or legal replacement for a working headlight.
"Headlights play a critical role in nighttime visibility and safety. Drivers are encouraged to check their vehicle equipment regularly before traveling," the Door County Sheriff's Office wrote.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Door County Sheriff's Office.