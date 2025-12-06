Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin deputies stop driver, flashlight used as headlight

Published  December 6, 2025 8:29pm CST
FOX6 News Milwaukee
A driver stopped for speeding had a flashlight as a "substitute" headlight. (Courtesy: DCSO)

The Brief

    • A Wisconsin driver was found using a flashlight as a "substitute" headlight.
    • Deputies initially stopped the driver for speeding, only to make the unexpected find.
    • The sheriff's office said it was not a safe or legal replacement for a working headlight.

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. - "An attempt was made."

That's how a Wisconsin sheriff's office described one driver's handiwork after a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

On Friday night, Door County deputies stopped a driver for speeding on State Highway 42. They discovered something in the darkness that they don't see every day.

The vehicle was missing a headlight, and a handheld flashlight had been put in its place as a "substitute." The sheriff's office said, "while an attempt was made" to help with nighttime visibility, the flashlight was not a safe or legal replacement for a working headlight.

"Headlights play a critical role in nighttime visibility and safety. Drivers are encouraged to check their vehicle equipment regularly before traveling," the Door County Sheriff's Office wrote.

The Source: Information in this post is from the Door County Sheriff's Office.

