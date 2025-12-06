article

The Brief A Wisconsin driver was found using a flashlight as a "substitute" headlight. Deputies initially stopped the driver for speeding, only to make the unexpected find. The sheriff's office said it was not a safe or legal replacement for a working headlight.



"An attempt was made."

That's how a Wisconsin sheriff's office described one driver's handiwork after a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

On Friday night, Door County deputies stopped a driver for speeding on State Highway 42. They discovered something in the darkness that they don't see every day.

The vehicle was missing a headlight, and a handheld flashlight had been put in its place as a "substitute." The sheriff's office said, "while an attempt was made" to help with nighttime visibility, the flashlight was not a safe or legal replacement for a working headlight.

"Headlights play a critical role in nighttime visibility and safety. Drivers are encouraged to check their vehicle equipment regularly before traveling," the Door County Sheriff's Office wrote.