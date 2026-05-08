Door County death investigation, Brookfield man's body found

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The Brief A Brookfield man's body was found in the water at a Door County island's marina. The sheriff's office found the deceased near a dock on Chambers Island. Foul play is not suspected, and the death remains under investigation.



A Brookfield man's body was found in the water at a Door County island's marina on Thursday, May 7.

What we know:

The Door County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a dock on Chambers Island, a few miles off the shore of Fish Creek, about a body that was found in the water at around 5:15 p.m.

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Authorities identified the deceased as 81-year-old Michael Kennedy of Brookfield.

What we don't know:

Foul play is not suspected, and the death remains under investigation.

The Door County Sheriff's Office, Gibraltar Police Department, Gibraltar Fire Department, Gibraltar Emergency Medical Responders, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Door County Emergency Police Department.